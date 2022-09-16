SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans are ready to go bowling

The fans have spoken, and they’re ready for Arizona to go bowling.

Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers to see if, based on what they saw from the first two games, if they expected the UA to reach six wins and qualify for a bowl this season. If so, it would be the program’s first since 2017.

And for the majority of voters, a bowl game feels possible:

Arizona (1-1) opened the 2022 season with a 38-20 win at San Diego State, matching its victory total from Jedd Fisch’s first year in charge. The Wildcats then fell 39-17 at home to Mississippi State and will wrap up nonconference play Saturday night against defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.

After beating SDSU, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy projected the Wildcats to face Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, but the UA wasn’t in his latest projections.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.