Arizona men’s basketball to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season begins in earnest on Friday when Arizona hosts its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. And it appears the Wildcats will be decked out in some new threads for that game.

The UA tweeted a teaser video on Monday, one featuring former greats Sean Elliott and Steve Kerr getting a sneak peak at Arizona’s new uniforms (but without showing them) and then ends with “9.28.22,” presumably meaning they’ll be officially unveiled on Wednesday.

Based on their reactions, and the fact that both were members of the 1988 Final Four team, this could mean the new unis are going to harken back to this era when Elliott, Kerr and Lute Olson were putting the program on the map.

That fits in with Arizona football going back to Dick Tomey-era uniforms in 2021, a move pioneered by coach Jedd Fisch.

Arizona first announced it was getting new uniforms back in May, but at the time all we knew was the gradient color on the shoulders—universally hated by fans—was going away. The gradient had been around since 2016-17, with some of it going away in 2018-19.

And while we have you, here’s a look at some of Arizona’s worst uniforms ever.