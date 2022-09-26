Andre Iguodala returning to Warriors for 19th and final season

It was 20 years ago this fall that Andre Iguodala began his college basketball career as a highly-recruited forward out of Springfield, Illinois.

Two decades later and four NBA championships later, Iguodala is still pursuing basketball at the highest level. The Golden State Warriors announced Monday that they’ve signed the former Arizona star to a one-year deal, which will be his 19th and final season in the NBA.

Iguodala announced on his Point Forward podcast last week that he would retire after this season.

The big decision, straight from the source.



Andre and @thekidet break down what went into the call that Iguodala wrestled with all summer.



Special Pod: https://t.co/VbuT7poHQn pic.twitter.com/18w4Iqrpkr — Point Forward (@pointforward) September 23, 2022

Last season the 38-year old averaged four points on 38 percent shooting along with 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Iguodala missed the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs but made minor contributions in the Western Conference Semifinals and NBA Finals.

Though age has slowed down Iguodala’s effectiveness on the court, his veteran presence is widely appreciated in the Warriors organization. Iguodala has appeared in the second-most career playoff games among active NBA players (177), trailing only LeBron James.

He’s often seen coaching players up from the bench, as he did with Andrew Wiggins in the Finals.

Andre emphatically coaching up Wiggs pic.twitter.com/DZ6BDhFjDW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Iguodala will likely go down as the highest-earning former Arizona player of all time. Through 18 seasons his career earnings top $182 million. He’s slated to make another $2.6 million this year.

If the Warriors were to win the Finals again, Iguodala would become just the 7th player in NBA history to win five NBA championships and an NBA Finals MVP.