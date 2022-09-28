Arizona men’s basketball goes old school with new uniform reveal

The new Arizona men’s basketball uniforms are here and they’re beautiful.

Arizona released new jerseys Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. The jerseys are a nod to the 1987-88 team, which reached the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott, the two stars of that team, introduced Arizona’s new uniforms in a hype video.

The trimming is similar to the original jerseys worn in the 80s. One side of the shorts features the familiar CATS design, while the other side has the Block A.

Arizona’s new uniforms have officially dropped! pic.twitter.com/F37kWgtJKK — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 28, 2022

The uniforms also feature golden lettering of LUTE in honor of legendary coach Lute Olson, who passed away a year ago.

Here you go, kids pic.twitter.com/hpmQukuhPH — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) September 28, 2022

Arizona released white and navy blue versions of the jerseys Wednesday. A red version is expected to debut sometime this season.

The UA Bookstores will soon have replica jerseys on sale.

