Tip times, TV info released for Arizona men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule

If you’re an Arizona fan who doesn’t have access to Pac-12 Network, it’s going to mean missing out on some of the men’s basketball games in 2022-23. But not as many as you’d think.

Less than half of the UA’s 31 regular-season contests will air on the conference’s network, with the rest on a combination of ABC, ESPN and Fox channels.

Arizona’s first three games are all on P12, including the 2022-23 opener Nov. 7 against Nicholls, before playing three straight on one of the ESPN channels during the Maui Invitational in Hawaii. All told, 13 Wildcat contests will be on P12, with another 11 on an ESPN channel, five on a Fox network and one each on ABC (Jan. 21 against UCLA) and CBS (Feb. 25 vs. ASU).

Nearly every game has a tip time, with a few exceptions. As it stands, Arizona will have four games at McKale Center that tip off at 8 p.m. or later along with a pair of noon tips.

Below is the full TV schedule (all times Tucson):

Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Nov. 11 vs. Southern (7 p.m., Pac-12)

Nov. 17 vs. Utah Tech (7 p.m., Pac-12)

Nov. 21 vs. Cincinnati at Maui Invitational (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 22 vs. Ohio State/San Diego State (time TBD, ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 23 vs. TBD (time, channel TBD)

Dec. 1 at Utah* (6:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Dec. 4 vs. Cal* (3 p.m., Pac-12)

Dec. 10 vs. Indiana in Las Vegas (5:30 p.m., Fox)

Dec. 13 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Dec. 17 vs. Tennessee (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Dec. 20 vs. Montana State (6:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Dec. 22 vs. Morgan State (6 p.m., Pac-12)

Dec. 31 at ASU* (12 p.m., Fox)

Jan. 5 vs. Washington* (9 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 7 vs. Washington State* (3 p.m., Pac-12)

Jan. 12 at Oregon State* (9 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 14 at Oregon* (4 p.m., ESPN2)

Jan. 19 vs. USC* (7 p.m., Pac-12)

Jan. 21 vs. UCLA* (12 p.m., ABC)

Jan. 26 at Washington State* (9 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 28 at Washington* (3:30 p.m., Fox)

Feb. 2 vs. Oregon* (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 4 vs. Oregon State* (7:30 p.m., Pac-12)

Feb. 9 at Cal* (9 p.m., Pac-12)

Feb. 11 at Stanford* (time TBD, ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 16 vs. Utah* (8 p.m., Pac-12)

Feb. 18 vs. Colorado* (time TBD, ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 25 vs. ASU* (12 p.m., CBS)

March 2 at USC* (time TBD, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

March 4 at UCLA* (8 p.m., ESPN)

March 8-11 Pac-12 Tournament (Las Vegas)

*-Pac-12 Conference game