Arizona men’s basketball Red-Blue scrimmage: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

Basketball season has begun!

The Arizona Wildcats start preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with their annual Red-Blue instrasquad scrimmage, the first chance for fans to see the new team in action.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Red-Blue scrimmage game time, details:

Date: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

7:30 p.m. PT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

Which TV channel is Arizona Red-Blue on?

Arizona Red-Blue will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Daron Sutton (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona Red-Blue online?

The stream of Arizona Red-Blue can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona Red-Blue on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona Red-Blue on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona Red-Blue?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona Red-Blue pregame coverage: