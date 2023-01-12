Arizona men's basketball at Oregon State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats start a 2-game road swing with a visit to the Oregon State Beavers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.

Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 15.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 90 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage: