Arizona men's basketball at Oregon State game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats start a 2-game road swing with a visit to the Oregon State Beavers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: Gill Coliseum; Corvallis, Ore.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 15.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 90 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon State be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage:
