Arizona men's basketball at Oregon game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 9th-ranked Arizona Wildcats wrap up a weekend road trip to the Pacific Northwest with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks. The UA hasn’t won in Eugene since 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 Time: 4 p.m. MT

4 p.m. MT Location: Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore.

Matthew Knight Arena; Eugene, Ore. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 4-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 63 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?

Arizona-Oregon will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon?

Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage: