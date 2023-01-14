What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon

Arizona came into Saturday’s game having won by 12 on the road two days earlier, while Oregon had lost by 17 at home. You wouldn’t have known those were the teams’ previous scores based on how this one went.

“The more desperate team was the better team today,” Tommy Lloyd said on his postgame radio show after the Wildcats lost 87-68 to the Ducks, their most lopsided loss in Lloyd’s two seasons.

Our full recap can be found here. Below is what Lloyd said about the loss.

On Oregon playing so well after a big loss to ASU: “They’ve had a little bit of an up and down season and obviously Thursday they got a thumping. And I’m sure they had a tough 36 hours and then it kind of rallied around it. I’m sure their coach did a good job getting ready and they came out and they took it to us today.”

On the Ducks’ potential: “Listen, they’re crazy talented. I mean they’re probably the most talented team in the league, from top to bottom. And when they dial it in, they play together and they play really hard, I mean, they’re a force and they’re tough to deal with.”

On Oregon’s defense: “I think their defense kickstarted them, and then on the glass, I mean, they pounded us on the glass in the first half. We kind of hung in there a little bit and then we just kind of ended up with some funky lineups in there because of foul trouble and fatigue at the end of the first half. It’s pretty regretful on my part, but you just got to be able to weather those storms and hang in the game.”

On tying it early in the second half but then falling behind big: “We came out and we made two threes, Courtney made two big threes at the start of the half, you’re tied and settled into the ballgame, and then we kinda gave up a 10-0 run and from there we were playing uphill.”

On Kylan Boswell: “Kerr’s foul trouble gave Kylan a little more of an opportunity, but that being said, Kylan is getting better. He’s really growing. We just need our guards playing better downhill, and better passing. I think he can provide some of that for us as he get some more experience.”

On Oregon getting 13 steals: “They were quick. They were quick-handed and they were going for it, and we were probably weren’t strong enough with the ball. We had some balls down there at point blank. It’s easy to say just squeeze the ball and be tough, but they’re coming for you. We probably got to do a little bit better job not getting stripped down there and try to turn some of those into fouls. Like I said they were the more desperate team, and any opportunity they had to make a play they were going for it and it worked out for them tonight.”