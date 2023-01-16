Arizona men’s basketball falls out of Top 10 in AP poll after Oregon loss

Another 1-1 weekend has led to another drop for Arizona in the Associated Press Top 25, this one to a place it hasn’t been since early in the season.

The Wildcats fell to No. 11 in the latest poll, down two spots from the previous week. The drop was precipitated by Saturday’s 87-68 loss at Oregon, the most lopsided setback of the Tommy Lloyd era.

Arizona (15-3, 4-3 Pac-12) had been in the Top 10 for seven consecutive weeks, which had been tied for the fourth-longest streak in the country. Its current ranking is its lowest since being No. 14 going to the Maui Invitational, where a 3-0 performance led to a jump to No. 4 a week later.

While the UA is moving down, its former coach continues to rise. Sean Miller has Xavier (15-3) at No. 8, its highest ranking since reaching No. 3 late in the 2017-18 season.

Arizona has a tough pair of games coming up at home this week, starting with Thursday’s matchup against USC (13-5, 5-2) and then a Saturday afternoon clash with No. 5 UCLA (16-2, 7-0). The Bruins have won 13 straight overall.