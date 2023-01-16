Arizona women’s basketball slides in Associated Press Top 25 after two road losses

Arizona women’s basketball slid five spots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week after road losses at Colorado and then-No. 10 Utah. The Wildcats now sit at No. 19 in the media poll.

POLL ALERT: Baylor falls out of women's AP Top 25 for 1st time since 2004; Ohio State up to No. 2 after Stanford loss.



Full poll: https://t.co/1pTbOEzdjJ pic.twitter.com/bs1Z1gk9kK — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 16, 2023

In a weekend of upsets, the Arizona loss at Colorado was one of the lesser upsets of Top 25 teams even in the Pac-12. Fellow Pac-12 member Stanford had to come back against UCLA on Friday, then the Cardinal fell in a huge upset at unranked USC on Sunday. Oregon also lost at home to unranked Washington State on Sunday.

The upset of Arizona had the biggest impact on the poll, though. Colorado moved into the Top 25 at No. 24 after upsetting two Top 25 teams in a row. It gives the Pac-12 six teams in the AP poll for the first time this season. The conference had just three to start the season and has had five for most of the year.

Stanford dropped two places to No. 4 after its second loss of the season. The USC victory snapped the Cardinal’s 39-game winning streak against Pac-12 opponents and 32-game winning streak in Pac-12 conference play.

That win in 2008 was against #2 Stanford. It snaps Stanford's 32 game #Pac12WBB conference win streak & 39 game win streak against #Pac12 opponents. Both were 3rd longest each in conference history.



It's also USC's lowest FG% in a win on record & Stanford's fewest PT since 2016 https://t.co/11MckoYThj — Greg Mroz (@GregDMroz) January 16, 2023

The Cardinal are still one of three conference teams in the Top 10. Utah moved up two spots to No. 8, matching their program high. UCLA fell one spot to No. 9 after losing to Stanford on Friday.

Arizona is next at No. 19, followed by Oregon. The Ducks slid two spots to No. 23 after losing to the Cougars. The Buffaloes are just behind UO.

The Wildcats’ resume took a bit of a hit outside of conference play. Baylor fell out of the poll for the first time since 2004. Arizona defeated the Bears in Dallas on Dec. 18.

Arizona next plays at Arizona State on Sunday, Jan. 22. The Sun Devils forfeited games against Colorado and Utah last weekend due to too few healthy scholarship players. In yet another example of an unbalanced schedule due to either chance or Pac-12 scheduling, it will be the second game in a row where the Wildcats are playing a team that has had over a week off before playing them.

Arizona is 14-4 on the season and 4-3 in Pac-12 play.