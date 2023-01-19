Arizona men's basketball vs. USC: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home this weekend, starting with a battle against the USC Trojans.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-USC game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
- Time: 7 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Sriz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 74 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
Arizona-USC pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts USC, UCLA
- Former Gonzaga star Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona staff as graduate assistant
- USC men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
- Panic or perspective? Arizona’s recent struggles prompting reassessment of season’s potential
- Pacers’ T.J. McConnell sets career high in points with stellar 1st-half shooting display
- Arizona men’s basketball falls out of Top 10 in AP poll after Oregon loss
- What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s blowout loss at Oregon
