Arizona men's basketball vs. USC game thread

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home this weekend, starting with a battle against the USC Trojans.

Here's everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Sriz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Sriz. Odds: Arizona is listed as an 8.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 74 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

