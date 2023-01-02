Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 ahead of game against No. 2 Stanford

The coaches who vote in the WBCA poll have had Arizona women’s basketball at least one spot ahead of where the Associated Press ranks them for most of the season. If the Wildcats can upset No. 2 Stanford in Maples Pavilion today, that will almost certainly be true again tomorrow. As of today, though, both polls agree that the Wildcats are No. 15 in the nation.

The Associated Press released its newest poll on Monday. Arizona moved up three spots to 15th after sitting at No. 18 last week.

POLL ALERT: Utah jumps into top 10 of women's AP Top 25 for first time, 3 teams remain in top 10 after losses to unranked schools; Gamecocks remain No. 1.



See the full poll: https://t.co/ZpzgqczOov pic.twitter.com/8jARwORxYl — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 2, 2023

The Wildcats are still one of five Pac-12 teams in the media poll. They will play No. 2 Stanford in the early afternoon on Monday.

The Cardinal are one of two conference teams in the Top 10. Utah moved to No. 8 this week after defeating Washington and Washington State last week. It marks the first time in program history that the Utes have been among the first 10 in the media poll.

UCLA lost Charisma Osborne to injury over the weekend and they lost ground in the AP poll. A 77-72 defeat at the hands of Oregon State overshadowed the Bruins’ 82-74 road win over Oregon. They dropped from No. 10 to No. 12.

Oregon’s home loss to the Bruins caused them to move down one spot to No. 18.

