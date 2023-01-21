Arizona men's basketball vs. UCLA: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have a big challenge in front of them when they host the 5th-ranked UCLA Bruins.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-UCLA game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 Time: 12 p.m. MT

12 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a pick’em, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 39 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?

Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ABC. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?

The stream of Arizona-UCLA be viewed at ESPN3.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-UCLA the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?

Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage: