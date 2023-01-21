Arizona men's basketball vs. UCLA game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats have a big challenge in front of them when they host the 5th-ranked UCLA Bruins.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-UCLA game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023
- Time: 12 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 1.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 39 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-UCLA on?
Arizona-UCLA will be televised on ABC. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-UCLA online?
The stream of Arizona-UCLA be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-UCLA on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-UCLA the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-UCLA?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-UCLA pregame coverage:
- Offensive efficiency, defensive rebounding have become Arizona’s true success indicators
- What Tommy Lloyd, Oumar Ballo and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s win over USC
- Defense, shuffled lineup pace Arizona men’s basketball to comfortable win over USC
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts USC, UCLA
- Former Gonzaga star Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona staff as graduate assistant
- Panic or perspective? Arizona’s recent struggles prompting reassessment of season’s potential
Loading comments...