Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams named to the girls McDonald’s All-American West team

After going almost its entire existence without a female McDonald’s All-American, Arizona will now have multiple signees named to the game for the second straight season. La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball teammates Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were named to the game on Tuesday afternoon. Both will play for the West team.

Cunningham and Williams will become the fourth and fifth McDonald’s All-Americans to play for Arizona. Cate Reese became the first when she arrived in 2018. Last year, Maya Nnaji and Paris Clark joined her.

The two honorees might have been a trio this season. Montaya Dew was the highest-ranked player in Arizona’s class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. She opted to forego her senior season and enroll at Arizona in January.

Cunningham and Williams are in their second season together at LJCD after Williams transferred out from Kansas City, Missouri to play for the San Diego area school. It was a choice made by her family since California allows high school players to pursue NIL opportunities. Williams has turned that into deals with multiple companies.

The McDonald’s All-American Game will be played in Houston, Tex. at the Toyota Center on Mar. 28, 2023.