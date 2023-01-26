Arizona men's basketball at Washington State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are on the road to take on the Washington State Cougars, a team they lost to at home earlier this month.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: Beasley Coliseum; Pullman, Wash.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 4-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 58 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game, and they’ll actually be in person!
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:
