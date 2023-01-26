Arizona men's basketball at Washington State game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are on the road to take on the Washington State Cougars, a team they lost to at home earlier this month.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: Beasley Coliseum; Pullman, Wash.

Beasley Coliseum; Pullman, Wash. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 59 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Rich Waltz (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will broadcast the game, and they’ll actually be in person!

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington pregame coverage: