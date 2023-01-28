Arizona men's basketball at Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to pull off a road sweep when they visit the Washington Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: American Airlines Arena; Seattle

American Airlines Arena; Seattle Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 74 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst) will broadcast the game, and they’ll actually be in person!

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

