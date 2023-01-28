Arizona men's basketball at Washington: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to pull off a road sweep when they visit the Washington Huskies.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: American Airlines Arena; Seattle
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 74 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst) will broadcast the game, and they’ll actually be in person!
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:
- Azuolas Tubelis strengthening case for Pac-12 Player of the Year, national awards with recent play
- Arizona pulls out road win at Washington State, avenging home loss to Cougars
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools
- Courtney Ramey fuels Arizona’s revamped defensive identity
Loading comments...