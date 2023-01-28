Arizona men's basketball at Washington game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 6th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to pull off a road sweep when they visit the Washington Huskies.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023

3:30 p.m. MT Location: American Airlines Arena; Seattle

American Airlines Arena; Seattle Odds: Arizona is listed as an 8.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 74 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox. Aaron Goldsmith (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst) will broadcast the game, and they’ll actually be in person!

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

