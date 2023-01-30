Gabe York among former Arizona Wildcats excelling in G League

Several former Arizona Wildcats players are putting up big numbers in the NBA G League this year, led by Gabe York who last week became the first player to be named G League Player of the Week three times in one season since 2014-15.

York is averaging 23.2 points, 4 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers’ developmental team.

York, who played at Arizona from 2012-16, posted a season-high 41 points in a win over the Salt Lake Stars on Jan. 19. He has seven games of 35 or more points this season.

Over a four game stretch last week, York averaged 31.8 points per game.

Elsewhere around the league, Brandon Williams is averaging 19.5 points, 7.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds for the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ G League affiliate. Williams, a Pac-12 All-Freshman at Arizona in 2018-19, made a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

Rawle Alkins is averaging 11.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for Salt Lake City, the Jazz’s affiliate. Alkins’ former Arizona teammate Kobi Simmons is averaging 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Greensboro Swarm, the affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

Another former Wildcat making his way in the G League is Brandon Randolph. Arizona’s leading scorer for the 2018-19 season, Randolph is now playing for the Wisconsin Herd, affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he’s averaging 9.9 points and 2.6 rebounds.

While the G League is far apart from the glitz of the NBA, it’s good to see former Arizona players developing a steady basketball career in the States.