How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections entering February

The first month of 2023 started off roughly for Arizona, splitting its first four games, which had a direct impact on his NCAA Tournament resume. But since then the Wildcats have won four in a row, climbed back into the Top 5 in the Associated Press poll and see themselves back in the discussion for a No. 1 seed.

Their odds to win the NCAA tourney have stayed about the same. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the UA is +1600 to win it all, which is the seventh-best odds among title contenders. Its odds to make the Final Four are +380, also seventh-best, while at +180 to win the Pac-12 they’re second behind UCLA (-180).

Arizona (19-3, 8-3 Pac-12) is currently a half-game back of UCLA (17-4, 8-2) at roughly the midpoint of league play. The teams finish the regular season against each other in Los Angeles on March 4.

Sitting 10th in the NET rankings, Arizona has seven Quad 1 victories, tied for second-most in the country. The Wildcats are 10-3 in Quad 1 and 2 games, with another Q2 game on the docket Thursday when they host Oregon (No. 58 NET).

There are four more Quad 2 games after this weekend, with the final road trip at USC and UCLA both currently providing Quad 1 opportunities.

BracketMatrix has the UA as the second-best No. 2 seed, based on projections from 81 bracketologists. But some high-profile brackets have Arizona back as a No. 1, such as CBS’ Jerry Palm, who has the Wildcats reclaiming the West No. 1, opening in Denver, with a potential Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga in Las Vegas before facing either Texas or Virginia in the Elite Eight.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Arizona as the West No. 2, with Marquette as its top Sweet 16 opponent before getting a rematch with Houston (or TCU) in the regional finale. SB Nation’s Blogging the Bracket, as well as Bleacher Report, also have Arizona and Houston lined up for a berth to the Final Four out of the West Region.