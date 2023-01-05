Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home for the weekend, starting with a late-night matchup with the Washington Huskies

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as an 18.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 95 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?

Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and Bill Herenda (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Washington pregame coverage: