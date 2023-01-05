Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are back home for the weekend, starting with a late-night matchup with the Washington Huskies
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
- Time: 9 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as an 18.5-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats a 95 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington on?
Arizona-Washington will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Cindy Brunson (play-by-play) and Bill Herenda (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Washington pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Washington schools
- Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
- Arizona men’s basketball stays at No. 5 in Associated Press Top 25
- What Tommy Lloyd, Courtney Ramey and Azuolas Tubelis said after Arizona’s win at ASU
Loading comments...