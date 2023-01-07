Arizona men's basketball vs. Washington State: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats continue their mini homestand by hosting the Washington State Cougars.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

3 p.m. MT

3 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 13-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook.KenPom gives the Wildcats an 87 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?

Arizona-Washington State will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington State be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington State the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?

