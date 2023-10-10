Arizona men’s basketball lands 4 on Pac-12 preseason team

The final season of the Pac-12 Conference is around the corner, and the last iteration of the league’s preseason team is out, with four Arizona players making the list.

Center Oumar Ballo is the Wildcats’ lone representative on the 10-player First Team, while guards Kylan Boswell and Caleb Love are on the Second Team and wing Pelle Larsson earned Honorable Mention honors.

The 2023-24 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason All-Conference team has been announced as selected by the media.



11 of the 15 selections will be in attendance at Wednesday's #Pac12MBB Media Day.



https://t.co/uRAqz3nQOG pic.twitter.com/BiJ2K40SMR — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 10, 2023

Ballo, a First Team all-conference selection last season, is entering his third year with the Wildcats. In 2022-23 he averaged 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while leading the Pac-12 with a .647 shooting percentage.

Boswell averaged 4.6 points per game off the bench for the UA as a freshman, shooting 39 percent from 3-point range, and over the final six games of the season shot 73.9 percent from the field.

Love, one of three transfers Arizona added this offseason, averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists as a junior at North Carolina. He started 96 games in three seasons for the Tar Heels, including the 2022 NCAA title game.

Larsson, also going into his third year at the UA, was Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22. Last season he averaged 9.9 points per game, beginning the year as a starter before coming off the bench down the stretch.

Ballo and Boswell will be representing Arizona at Wednesday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas alongside coach Tommy Lloyd.