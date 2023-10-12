Start time, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball game vs. Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas

Arizona hasn’t been to a Final Four since 2001, but this offseason it added a pair of transfers with Final Four experience to help try and get the Wildcats to that promised land. And their final nonconference tune up will be against a squad that’s coming off a surprise run to the NCAA Tournament semifinals in April.

The UA will take on Florida Atlantic in the Desert Classic, a neutral-site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 23. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. MT and be shown on Fox.

FAU went on the epitome of a Cinderella run last spring, going from a relatively unknown No. 9 seed to the Final Four in Houston, first surviving a first-round game against Memphis and going on to upset East Region No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State before falling to San Diego State (and current UA forward Keshad Johnson) in the semifinals.

Coached by Dusty May, the Owls return nine of their top 10 scorers from a year ago as non of their key players entered the NCAA transfer portal.

FAU is the last of several high-profile opponents the UA will face before heading into its final season of Pac-12 play, which it is projected to win for the first time since 2017-18. The Wildcats visit Duke on Nov. 10, face Michigan State in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving, host Wisconsin on Dec. 9, battle Purdue in Indianapolis on Dec. 16 and take on Alabama in Phoenix on Dec. 20.

2023-24 Arizona MBB schedule