Arizona men’s basketball vs. New Mexico Highlands: Game time, streaming info and more

It’s (practice) Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats play their final preseason exhibition when they take on the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-New Mexico Highlands game time, details:

Date: Monday, Oct. 30, 2023

Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. MT

7 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

What channel is Arizona-New Mexico Highlands on

There is no televised broadcast of Arizona’s final exhibition. The Nov. 6 season opener against Morgan State will air on Pac-12 Network.

How can I watch Arizona-New Mexico Highlands online?

The stream of Arizona-New Mexico Highlands can be viewed on the Arizona Live Stream.

How can I listen to Arizona-New Mexico Highlands on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-New Mexico Highlands on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-New Mexico Highlands?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-New Mexico Highlands pregame coverage: