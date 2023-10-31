Ex-Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa suspended 9 games by NCAA for impermissible benefits while at Arizona

Kerr Kriisa is no longer at Arizona, but his presence may still be felt this season.

The former starting point guard, now at West Virginia, has been suspended nine games by the NCAA for impermissible benefits he received during his time at the UA. His new school released a statement Tuesday stating it learned of “a potential eligibility concern” in August, with Kriisa admitting to the extra benefits.

The UA has yet to comment on the news, including under which head coach the impermissible benefits occurred. Kriisa was recruited to Arizona by Sean Miller, playing for him in 2020-21 before playing for Tommy Lloyd the last two seasons.

This is Kriisa’s second NCAA suspension, having had to sit out the first 19 games of his freshman season because of compensation he received as part of his contract with a club team in Europe prior to joining Arizona.

Kriisa transferred to West Virginia in April (and briefly went back into the NCAA transfer portal in June after the sudden departure of longtime Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins) after playing 76 games with 70 starts for the Wildcats from 2020-23. He averaged 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 35.2 percent from 3-point range, and led the Pac-12 in assists in consecutive seasons while finishing 10th in school history with 177 made 3s.

He also had a pair of triple doubles, one of three UA players with multiple triple-doubles as a Wildcat.

Kriisa had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists for West Virginia in a charity exhibition win over George Mason on Oct. 27. He will be eligible to make his regular-season debut for the Mountaineers Dec. 16 against UMass.