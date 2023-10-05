Start times, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s 2023-24 schedule

We know who, and sort of when, but now the entire 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule has been announced and it includes nearly every start time and channel that each game will be shown on.

Arizona will play at least 13 games on the Pac-12 Network, the last time you’ll have to deal with that, with another nine set for the ESPN family of networks. Fox and FS1 will broadcast at least five games, while the Wildcats also once be on Peacock (NBC’s streaming platform) and both CBS and its Paramount+ streaming service.

The only regular-season game without a tip time or broadcast info is the Dec. 23 matchup with Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas. The two exhibitions in October are still awaiting finalized info.

Arizona’s final Pac-12 home game is against Oregon on March 2, a Saturday contest set for 12 p.m. PT, before ending the regular season at UCLA and USC.

Some start times are still TBD, but as of now only four games (two at McKale Center) will start at 9 p.m. MT.

2023-24 Arizona MBB schedule