Arizona men’s basketball at Duke game thread

It’s Game Day!
The 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face a huge early-season test when they hit the road to take on the 2nd-ranked Duke Blue Devils.
It’s the first matchup between the schools since 2013 and the first not played on a neutral court since 1991. Arizona holds a 5-4 edge in the series.
Here’s all the info you need to catch this big game. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Duke game time, details:
- Date: Friday, Nov. 10, 2023
- Time: 5 p.m. MT
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium; Durham, N.C.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 5-point underdog. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 39 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Duke on?
Arizona-Duke will be televised on ESPN2. Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Angel Gray (sideline) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Duke online?
The stream of Arizona-Duke can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Duke on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Duke on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Duke?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
