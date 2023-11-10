College basketball world reacts to Arizona’s win at No. 2 Duke

Arizona men’s basketball’s win over the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday night set the college basketball world ablaze.

The theatrics of the Wildcats storming into Cameron and toppling Duke behind the Blue Devils’ nemesis Caleb Love led to a lot of reactions on twitter. Arizona fans and alums, national media and other college basketball followers chimed in on Twitter.

Here’s a sample of the reaction to Arizona’s win over Duke.

Caleb Love with some words for the Crazies after Arizona wins. pic.twitter.com/H3rIUPSy9K — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 11, 2023

FINAL—No. 12 Arizona 78, No. 2 Duke 73. Great game.



It's Jon Scheyer's first home L as head coach.



It's gonna be a mammoth Q1 W for Zona.



Wow: Tommy Lloyd is now 5-1 vs. AP top 5 teams, 12-4 vs. ranked foes and just got Zona its first road W over a top-2 opponent in 22 years. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) November 11, 2023

Since Arizona joined the Pac-12 in 1978-79, that’s just the 3rd time a #Pac12 team has won a true road game against an AP Top 2 non conference opponent



It is the highest ranked non conference road win in program history#BearDown #Pac12MBB https://t.co/tJTxDiYTpQ — Greg Mroz (@GregDMroz) November 11, 2023

There isn’t a better feeling then winning a big game on the road https://t.co/o7FCpVnc6m — Jake (@JacobHazzard) November 11, 2023

SO MANY Arizona fans here at Cameron Indoor



McKale East??? ⬇️ — Matthew Rein (@ReinOnWildcats) November 10, 2023

Willing to bet there’s never been an opposing crowd this loud here pic.twitter.com/MfEBB0OFPU — Alejandro Alvarez (@WhyNotAlvarez) November 11, 2023

Arizona controlled that game almost start to finish. Pac-12 basketball supremacy is alive and well — carlos: a pac-12 mourner (@equitybruin) November 11, 2023

Every time Duke basketball loses, this unforgiving world begins to heal, just a little bit. Once again Arizona does America a favor. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) November 11, 2023

My TEAM of the night is @ArizonaMBB -going to Cameron Indoor Stadium & edging # 2 @DukeMBB 78-73. It’s 1st L at home for Jon Scheyer.

PTPer of the night @MonmouthHawks XANDER RICE who sparks team to upset of @WVUhoops 73-65 by scoring 30 -he’s the son of Coach King Rice . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 11, 2023

Caleb Love done went in there and gave Jon Scheyer his first loss in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Also, he gave Coach K his last L in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lots of history being made



Petition to rename it to Caleb Indoor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/b3bHMOt26E — The Tar Heel Story (@tarheelstory) November 11, 2023

Arizona mixes in a defense where they completely sag off of the 5-man and then all out deny the other 4 players when the 5-man gets the ball



Here you can see how disruptive it is to Duke's flow pic.twitter.com/jEf4ghxUrn — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) November 11, 2023

