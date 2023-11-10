 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College basketball world reacts to Arizona’s win at No. 2 Duke

By Ezra Amacher
/ new
arizona-wildcats-duke-blue-devils-social-media-reaction-college-basketball Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona men’s basketball’s win over the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday night set the college basketball world ablaze.

The theatrics of the Wildcats storming into Cameron and toppling Duke behind the Blue Devils’ nemesis Caleb Love led to a lot of reactions on twitter. Arizona fans and alums, national media and other college basketball followers chimed in on Twitter.

Here’s a sample of the reaction to Arizona’s win over Duke.

And one more for the road.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...