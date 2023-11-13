Arizona men’s basketball vs. Southern game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back in Tucson after their big win at Duke for the first of three straight home games, beginning with the Southern Tigers.

The UA beat Southern by 17 last season, and this game was originally supposed to be played in New Orleans as the return half of the Pac-12/HBCU scheduling series before being moved to McKale Center.

Here’s all the info you need to catch this one. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Southern game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Monday, Nov. 13, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 31-point favorite and the over/under is 162. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Southern on?

Arizona-Southern will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Ernie Kent (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Southern online?

The stream of Arizona-Southern can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Southern on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Southern on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Southern?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

