Arizona men’s basketball jumps to No. 3 in Associated Press poll after win over Duke

To the victors belong the spoils.

Arizona men’s basketball soared to No. 3 in Week 2 of the Associated Press poll after beating Duke 78-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday.

Arizona received 1356 points, including three first-place votes.

Kansas is ranked No. 1, followed by Purdue. Marquette and UConn round out the top five. Duke dropped seven spots to No. 9.

Arizona’s ranking is its highest since the final weeks of the 2021-22 season when the Wildcats were ranked No. 2.

Arizona is one of three Pac-12 teams ranked in the top 25. USC is ranked No. 16 and Colorado is ranked No. 25.

The Wildcats should have several more opportunities to pick up top 25 wins in non-conference play. Arizona still has games against No. 2 Purdue, No. 10 Florida Atlantic, No. 18 Michigan State and No. 22 Alabama.