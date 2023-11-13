Kylan Boswell wins Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Most of the college basketball world discovered Kylan Boswell on Friday night during Arizona’s win at Duke. Those in the Pac-12 have known about him since before he was old enough to vote.

Boswell has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week after a stellar pair of games to start his sophomore season. He had a career-high 18 points in the opener against Morgan State before going for 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the 78-73 win at then-No. 2 Duke.

As a 17-year-old last season, Boswell won the final Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award of 2022-23 when he averaged 14 points during the road trip to UCLA and USC. He came off the bench last year, averaging 4.6 points per game, but over the final six contests averaged 8.2 points on 73.9 percent shooting including 64.7 percent from 3-point range.

Boswell and Arizona, which rose to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25, are back home Monday night against Southern.