Arizona men’s basketball vs. Belmont: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

The Arizona Wildcats have the first of two games in less than 48 hours when they host the Belmont Bruins late Friday night.

Here’s all the info you need to catch this game:

Arizona-Belmont game time, details:

Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 Time: 9 p.m. MT

9 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 23-point favorite and the over/under is 169. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 99 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Belmont on?

Arizona-Belmont will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Belmont online?

The stream of Arizona-Belmont can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Belmont on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Belmont on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Belmont?

