Arizona men’s basketball vs. Morgan State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats open up the 2023-24 season with a home game against the Morgan State Bears. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 33-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 99.9 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?

Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?

The stream of Arizona-Morgan State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Morgan State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

