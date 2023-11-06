Arizona men’s basketball vs. Morgan State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats open up the 2023-24 season with a home game against the Morgan State Bears. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:
- Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 33-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 99.9 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?
Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?
The stream of Arizona-Morgan State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Morgan State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Morgan State pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball opens 2023-24 season vs. Morgan State
- Report: Arizona big man Dylan Anderson to redshirt 2023-24 season
- Ex-Wildcat guard Kerr Kriisa suspended 9 games by NCAA for impermissible benefits while at Arizona
- Arizona men’s basketball wraps up preseason with mistake-heavy exhibition win
- Arizona center Henri Veesaar out with elbow injury, per report
- These former Arizona Wildcats are in the NBA to start the 2023-24 season
