Arizona men’s basketball vs. Morgan State game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats open up the 2023-24 season with a home game against the Morgan State Bears. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Morgan State game time, details:

Date: Monday, Nov. 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 32-point favorite. KenPom.com gives the Wildcats a 99.9 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Morgan State on?

Arizona-Morgan State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Matt Muehlebach (analyst) will be calling the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Morgan State online?

The stream of Arizona-Morgan State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Morgan State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Morgan State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

