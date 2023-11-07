Report: Former Arizona big man Azuolas Tubelis signs three-year deal with Lithuanian team

Zu is heading home.

Azuolas Tubelis has signed a three-year deal with Lithuanian club BC Rytas, which will loan him to Neptunas Klaipeda, according to a report from 15min.lt.

Tubelis had previously signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers but was waived ahead of the NBA regular season.

Neputanas competes in the Lithuanian Basketball League. The team is located in the Baltic Sea coast city of Klaipeda, three hours from Tubelis’ hometown of Vilnius.

Neputanas is currently 3-5, sitting in seventh place of the LBL. The team is mostly made up of Lithuanias but also features two former American college basketball players: former UConn point guard Sterling Gibbs and former UC Irvine forward Tommy Rutherford.

The 6-foot-11 Tubelis played on the Lithuanian national team for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 16.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals.

At Arizona, Tubelis grew into one of the best big men in the country. As a junior, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and shot 57.0 percent from the field, earning consensus Second Team All-American honors.