Carter Bryant signs letter of intent with Arizona basketball

One signee down, a few more to go.

Class of 2024 forward Carter Bryant officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for Arizona men’s basketball next season, becoming the highest ranked American recruit to sign with the Wildcats under Tommy Lloyd.

Arizona is still waiting on shooting guard Jamari Phillips and center Emmanuel Stephen to sign. Phillips and Stephen, who play for Dream City Christian in Glendale, are expected to sign Thursday, according to Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star.

Bryant, a 6-foot-8 wing, signed his LOI on the first day of National Signing Day. Bryant plays for Centennial in Corona, Calif.

Five-star power forward Carter Bryant from Centennial H.S. in Corona, CA signs with ⁦@ArizonaMBB⁩ (Video courtesy Sabrina Torres) pic.twitter.com/2Tqiz5y2Pb — Jason Barr KGUN (@JasonBarrTV) November 8, 2023

Bryant is the No. 18 recruit in the nation according to 247 Sports Composite rankings, including the No. 4 power forward and No. 2 prospect from California.

“Bryant is one of the more naturally talented and intriguing long-term forward prospects in the country because he’s not only physically gifted, but he has developing skill, passing ability, and feel for the game,” 247 Sports’ Adam Finkelstein wrote in a July 2023 scouting report.

Arizona’s three-man recruiting class is ranked No. 5 in the nation and comes in second in the Big 12, behind Kansas at No. 4.

The Wildcats are still in the mix for a couple top prospects in the 2024 class, namely Zoom Diallo, the No. 1 point guard and No. 24 overall player.