Andre Iguodala to serve as NBPA Acting Executive Director

Andre Iguodala may be retired from playing in the NBA, but he’s not stepping away from the league entirely.

The former Arizona forward has been named the NBPA’s Acting Executive Director, replacing Tamika Tremaglio, who had served in the role since 2021.

Established in 1954, the NBPA is the union for current NBA players. The association says it advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including through the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, and counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities.

As NBPA Acting Executive Director, Iguodala will represent players in negotiations with the league and team governors (owners).

With former Warriors star Andre Iguodala as Executive Director of the National Basketball Players Association, NBA governors are on notice. Strong advocate. Expect bare-knuckle negotiations. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) November 9, 2023

“I am honored to take on this role and serve the players, who are the heart and soul of the NBA,” said Iguodala in a statement. “I’m presented with a unique opportunity to take all that I’ve learned as a player over the course of my 19-year career and apply it to creating an even stronger and more influential union for current and future generations of players. I am thrilled to work alongside our extremely committed Executive Committee to lead the brotherhood through its next stage of advancement and development.”

Iguodala recently hung up his sneakers after a remarkable 19-year NBA career that includes four NBA championships. Iguodala was named the MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals

“Having a former player lead as Executive Director of the union is an exciting proposition,” said CJ McCollum, NBPA President.