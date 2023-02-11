Arizona men's basketball at Stanford: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to complete a second straight road sweep when they face the Stanford Cardinal.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif.

Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 9-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 77 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

Arizona-Stanford pregame coverage: