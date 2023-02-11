Arizona men's basketball at Stanford: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to complete a second straight road sweep when they face the Stanford Cardinal.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Stanford game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 9-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 77 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?
The stream of Arizona-Stanford be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Stanford the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
