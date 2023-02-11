Arizona men's basketball at Stanford game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 4th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to complete a second straight road sweep when they face the Stanford Cardinal.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Stanford game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif.

Maples Pavilion; Palo Alto, Calif. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 77 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Stanford on?

Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Stanford online?

The stream of Arizona-Stanford be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Stanford on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Stanford the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Stanford?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Stanford pregame coverage: