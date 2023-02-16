Arizona men's basketball vs. Utah game thread

It’s GameDay!
The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats open up a 3-game homestand, the last of the regular season, by hosting the Utah Utes. The UA (24-4, 11-4 Pac-12) lost by 15 to Utah (17-9, 10-5) on Dec. 1 in Salt Lake City.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Utah game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
- Time: 8 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 10-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 77 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Utah on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on Pac-12 Network. Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Utah online?
The stream of Arizona-Utah be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Utah on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Utah the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Utah?
Arizona-Utah pregame coverage:
