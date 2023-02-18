Arizona men's basketball vs. Colorado: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online

It’s GameDay!
The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to complete a weekend sweep at home when they host the Colorado Buffaloes.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Colorado game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023
- Time: 6 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as a 13-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 81 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?
Arizona-Stanford will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?
The stream of Arizona-Colorado be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Colorado the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Loading comments...