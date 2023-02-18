Arizona men's basketball vs. Colorado game thread

It’s GameDay!

The 8th-ranked Arizona Wildcats try to complete a weekend sweep at home when they host the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Colorado game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. MT

6 p.m. MT Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.

McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz. Odds: Arizona is listed as a 13-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats an 81 percent chance of winning.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Colorado on?

Arizona-Colorado will be televised on ESPN2. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Corey Williams (analyst) will broadcast the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Colorado online?

The stream of Arizona-Colorado be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Colorado on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Colorado the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Colorado?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-Colorado pregame coverage: