No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball dominates No. 21 Colorado on senior day

Heading into her final regular season game at McKale Center, fifth-year senior Jade Loville said that they wanted to go out with a bang. No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball did just that against No. 21 Colorado on senior day with a 61-42 win.

All of Arizona’s six seniors got into the scoring column. Shaina Pellington led the way with 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting. She added three rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal. She surpassed the 1,500 career mark in points between her time at Oklahoma and Arizona during the game.

Esmery Martinez also scored in double figures with 14 points, seven rebounds, and one steal.

Playing in the last regular season home game after five years of starting every game, Cate Reese had seven points, six rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal.

Helena Pueyo had five points on 2-for-5 shooting to go with five rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

Jade Loville added two points, a rebound, and a steal while Lauren Fields had one point, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

The Wildcats held the Buffaloes to 28.3 percent from the floor and 1-12 from the 3-point line. They were narrowly outrebounded by CU 36-34.

Arizona honored Reese, Pellington, Loville, and Pueyo after the game.

This story will be updated.