Arizona men's basketball vs. Oregon game thread

The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats open a February full of home games by hosting the Oregon Ducks, whom they lost to by 19 last month on the road.
Here's everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Oregon game time, details:
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
- Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
- Location: McKale Center; Tucson, Ariz.
- Odds: Arizona is listed as an 8-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook. KenPom gives the Wildcats a 78 percent chance of winning.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon on?
Arizona-Oregon will be televised on ESPN. Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Bill Walton (analyst) will broadcast the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon be viewed at ESPN3.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
Arizona-Oregon pregame coverage:
- Ex-Arizona star Lauri Markkanen named NBA All-Star reserve
- What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Oregon schools
- Bennedict Mathurin named to NBA Rising Stars game
- Oregon expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
- How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections entering February
- Gabe York among former Arizona Wildcats excelling in G League
- Arizona men’s basketball rises to 5th in Associated Press Top 25
