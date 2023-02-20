 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona men’s basketball rises one spot in Associated Press Top 25

By Brian J. Pedersen
Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The NCAA Tournament selection committee released its top 16 projected seeds on Saturday, with Arizona coming in as the No. 6 team with a few weeks left before the actual 68-team field is announced.

The Associated Press voters are slightly less impressed with what the Wildcats have done to this point in the 2022-23 season.

The UA (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) sits at No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25, up one spot from the previous week. It moved ahead of previously No. 6 Texas (21-6), which split a pair of games and fell to No. 8, while Virginia (21-4) also moved from seventh to sixth.

There’s another change at the top, as well, with Houston (25-2) returning to No. 1 after being in that position twice before. The Cougars replace Alabama (23-4), which is now second after losing at No. 11 Tennessee, while Purdue (24-4) is down to fifth after a third loss of February.

Rounding out the Top 5 are No. 3 Kansas (22-5) and No. 4 UCLA (23-4).

Arizona if off until Saturday when it hosts ASU in its home finale. The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at USC and UCLA.

