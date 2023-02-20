Arizona men’s basketball rises one spot in Associated Press Top 25

The NCAA Tournament selection committee released its top 16 projected seeds on Saturday, with Arizona coming in as the No. 6 team with a few weeks left before the actual 68-team field is announced.

The Associated Press voters are slightly less impressed with what the Wildcats have done to this point in the 2022-23 season.

The UA (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) sits at No. 7 in the latest AP Top 25, up one spot from the previous week. It moved ahead of previously No. 6 Texas (21-6), which split a pair of games and fell to No. 8, while Virginia (21-4) also moved from seventh to sixth.

There’s another change at the top, as well, with Houston (25-2) returning to No. 1 after being in that position twice before. The Cougars replace Alabama (23-4), which is now second after losing at No. 11 Tennessee, while Purdue (24-4) is down to fifth after a third loss of February.

Rounding out the Top 5 are No. 3 Kansas (22-5) and No. 4 UCLA (23-4).

Arizona if off until Saturday when it hosts ASU in its home finale. The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at USC and UCLA.